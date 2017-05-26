A young alligator was forced to drink beer and SC officials are filing charges

Photos posted on social media of a young alligator being forced to drink beer have prompted an investigation by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.
The names of the people involved were expected to be announced Friday, along with a list of charges against them, South Carolina officials said.
Kyndel McConchie of the S.C. Department of Natural Resources confirmed to the Charlotte Observer Friday that the incident did occur in South Carolina, possibly Thursday, and that it may have involved minors.
The half dozen photos depict someone holding open the mouth of an 18-to-20 inch alligator, while someone else pours beer from a can into the animal’s mouth. One photo shows someone blowing smoke from his mouth into the alligator’s mouth, “shotgun” style.
“The photos were uploaded onto SnapChat by one of the kids doing harm to the animal, people saw it, got angry and they did screen shots of the images,” said McConchie. “That’s how it came to our attention.”
Among those angered by the images was a South Carolina woman who said those involved should be ashamed of themselves.
“It almost brought me to tears,” she said in a Facebook post. “People torturing a baby gator, pouring beer in its mouth, blowing smoke in its mouth, just being plain cruel....It literally made me sick to my stomach.”
McConchie said it’s believed at least one of the people involved was under 17.
