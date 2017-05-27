CMPD investigating uptown Charlotte homicide after man found dead in apartment

Police were investigating a homicide Friday night after a man was found dead in an apartment in uptown.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called to the Pressley Apartments at 900 E Stonewall St. around 10:30 p.m. Friday.
Police said officials had to force entry into an apartment, where they found the victim, 35-year-old Julian Ray Williams. Williams was pronounced dead at the scene. Police believe Williams and the suspect possibly knew each other, according to the initial investigation.
The homicide isn’t related to the Speed Street events taking place in uptown this weekend, police said.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 704-432-8477. People may also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
This is the 33rd homicide case CMPD has investigated this year.
LaVendrick Smith; 704-358-5101; @LaVendrickS
