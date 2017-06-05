Tracking Charlotte homicides | Here’s where people were slain in 2017

Charlotte’s 50th homicide left a 35-year-old woman dead in north Charlotte, police said.
Heidi May Morton was killed July 7. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police ruled her death a homicide Wednesday, charging Morton’s husband, Alton Ulysses Morton Jr., in her death.
Morton’s death puts Charlotte on pace for 97 homicides this year. Last year, 67 people were victims of homicides – the highest number since 2008, police data show.
On average, Charlotte sees about 61 homicides a year.
Below is a map of homicides in Charlotte this year. Click on an icon for more information.
