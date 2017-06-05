Local

June 05, 2017 3:14 PM

Tracking Charlotte homicides | Here’s where people were slain in 2017

By Gavin Off

goff@charlotteobserver.com

Charlotte’s 50th homicide left a 35-year-old woman dead in north Charlotte, police said.

Heidi May Morton was killed July 7. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police ruled her death a homicide Wednesday, charging Morton’s husband, Alton Ulysses Morton Jr., in her death.

Morton’s death puts Charlotte on pace for 97 homicides this year. Last year, 67 people were victims of homicides – the highest number since 2008, police data show.

On average, Charlotte sees about 61 homicides a year.

Below is a map of homicides in Charlotte this year. Click on an icon for more information.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Will tearing down old houses to build new ones cause a spike in prices?

Will tearing down old houses to build new ones cause a spike in prices? 1:07

Will tearing down old houses to build new ones cause a spike in prices?
I-77 toll lane construction continues 1:13

I-77 toll lane construction continues
Superintendent Clayton Wilcox holds first press conference 1:25

Superintendent Clayton Wilcox holds first press conference

View More Video