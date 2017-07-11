Huntersville votes to allow earlier alcohol sales on Sundays

Huntersville on Tuesday became the first Mecklenburg County town to allow alcohol sales beginning at 10 a.m. on Sundays.
The Huntersville Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the measure at a special meeting on Tuesday afternoon. The earlier Sunday sales apply to any establishment with an ABC permit in Huntersville.
“Enjoy your Sunday mornings,” Mayor John Aneralla said to laughter from the audience. “I don’t know if the churches will be happy with that, but Huntersville is the first in Mecklenburg.”
The new ordinance allowing for earlier sales of beer, wine and mixed drinks takes effect immediately.
Last month, the General Assembly agreed to give local governments the option to pass ordinances allowing alcohol to be sold starting at 10 a.m. on Sundays instead of noon. Gov. Roy Cooper signed the measure into law.
The measure also targets distilleries by letting them sell five bottles a year to distillery tour visitors, up from one currently and bypassing further the state’s Alcoholic Beverage Control stores.
