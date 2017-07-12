Charlotte woman charged with running illegal daycare after infant’s death

A Charlotte woman has been charged with running an illegal daycare after police said an infant died in her care in October.
The infant, 2-month-old Chase London, was suffocated, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Wednesday. There were no charges in the child’s death, but police said the death sparked an investigation into the daycare operated by Aqunietta White, 53.
White was arrested Tuesday and faces a felony charge of providing childcare without a license.
In 2013, White’s daycare was found to be unlicensed, and White was told to go to some classes and only keep two unrelated children in her home.
In October, officers found 16 children in her home. But at the time, the district attorney’s office didn’t find enough probable cause to bring charges related to London’s death, police said.
Police on Wednesday advised parents to use licensed daycare facilities and also make sure their children are sleeping in safe environments. An unsafe place to sleep contributed to London’s death, police said.
Police said they encounter unlicensed daycares about once a month in Charlotte. Parents can find out whether a daycare is licensed by looking it up on North Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services website.
If a daycare doesn’t appear on that site, police said, parents should report it for being unlicensed.
