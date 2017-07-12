Tips for watching the Aug. 21 solar eclipse

The path of the eclipse: NASA offers maps, other data and, on Aug. 21, live streams of the eclipse.
What to expect in Charlotte: A partial eclipse will start at 1:12 p.m. and peak at 2:41 p.m. Most places in North Carolina will see a partial eclipse of 90 percent totality or more.
Charlotte-area eclipse events: The story “The Big Eclipse” and activities to learn why the sky will go dark at Discovery Place Kids in Huntersville, 11:15 a.m. and 1:45 p.m. on Aug. 19 and 1:45 p.m. on Aug. 20. Solar Eclipse Weekend at Schiele Museum of Natural History in Gastonia, Aug. 19-21.
Buying eclipse glasses: Sunglasses won’t do. Specially-filtered eclipse glasses will be widely available at eclipse events or can be bought online. The American Astronomical Society recommends sources for glasses that meet safety standards.
The chance of clouds: An interactive map posted by the North Carolina Institute for Climate Studies in Asheville offers local data on cloud cover in past years, and levels of cloudiness.
Traffic updates: The N.C. Department of Transportation posts traffic information online or by calling 511. South Carolina’s updates are here.
Eclipse events: NationalEclipse.com lists events in both states.
