Appeals court finds Rowan County’s prayer before meetings unconstitutional

A U.S. court of appeals has ruled that the manner in which Rowan County opened public commissioners’ meetings with prayer is unconstitutional.
The Richmond, Va.-based 4th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 10-5 Friday on the side of the American Civil Liberties Union of North Carolina, which filed the lawsuit representing non-Christian residents who felt excluded by the prayers. The county now has the option of appealing the case to the Supreme Court.
“This ruling is a great victory for the rights of all residents to participate in their local government without fearing discrimination or being forced to join in prayers that go against their beliefs,” Chris Brook, ACLU of North Carolina Legal Director, said in a statement. “We are very pleased that the full Fourth Circuit has upheld a bedrock principle of the First Amendment: that government should not be in the business of promoting one set of religious beliefs over others.”
A U.S. District judge ruled the prayers were improper in 2015 because they were given by elected officials, and not by the public or visiting ministers. Between 2007 and 2013, 97 percent of the prayers were Christian. The officials instruct people in attendance to stand and join in the prayers, and the ACLU argued the meetings made residents who were present at the meetings feel coerced into participating.
In September, a divided appeals court overturned the 2015 ruling. Two members of the three-judge panel cited a 2014 Supreme Court case that upheld prayer at public meetings. The dissenting judge said the commissioners’ prayers excluded others who didn’t share their beliefs.
The 4th Circuit Court of Appeals announced in late October they would hear the case. The ACLU was pleased with the court’s ruling Friday.
“This decision serves as an important reminder that there are significant constitutional limits on government-sponsored prayer,” Daniel Mach, director of the ACLU Program on Freedom of Religion and Belief, said in a statement.
This is a developing story.
