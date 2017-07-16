Lightning strikes above the Transform Charter School in west Charlotte on Wednesday, August 19, 2014.
July 16, 2017 3:59 PM

Lightning strikes vacationers at Isle of Palms

By Jane Wester

jwester@charlotteobserver.com

Four people were taken to the hospital after a lightning strike at Isle of Palms, S.C., on Sunday afternoon.

Three people, one of them holding a child, were struck by lightning, the Island Eye News reported.

The child was dropped and suffered a head injury, while the adults had red streaks on their bodies from the lightning, the Associated Press quoted Isle of Palms Fire Chief Ann Graham as saying.

Their injuries are not expected to be life-threatening, Graham said.

The people were walking on the boardwalk when the lightning struck, AP reported. People in a nearby house saw what happened and offered help.

Isle of Palms is a coastal city about 40 miles east of Charleston.

