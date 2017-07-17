Multiple people charged, at least five vehicles seized in Newton street racing ring

At least five high-end performance vehicles were seized in Catawba County in connection with a street racing ring Sunday evening.
According to troopers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol, a group of people were blocking traffic to race along Highway 321 around 4:30 p.m. in Newton. Troopers said the individuals were creating hazardous conditions for other drivers and nearly caused several wrecks.
Troopers said they were able to shut down the highway near Exit 37 to stop the street racing.
Highway Patrol said five BMWs were racing and those five vehicles were then seized. Two vehicles that were involved in the street racing managed to escape troopers, according to Highway Patrol.
Troopers said the vehicles were racing at speeds over 100 mph.
None of the vehicles that were seized had tags registered in North Carolina, troopers said. Highway Patrol said the cars are valued over $90,000.
Troopers said the drivers were charged with pre-arranged speed racing. No names have been released.
According to Highway Patrol, a gold SUV was traveling with the group and filmed the race. Troopers seized the video footage and are in the process of obtaining a search warrant to use the video as evidence.
If found guilty, the drivers will have their licenses suspended for three years.
No names have been released.
Comments