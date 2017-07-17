Moped driver dies of injuries suffered in hit-and-run. Driver sought by police

A moped driver has died of injuries suffered in a hit-and-run crash Friday afternoon on the 2700 block of Statesville Avenue near Norris Drive.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police identified the victim as William James Johnson Jr., age 67. He died Saturday afternoon of his injuries at Carolinas Medical Center, officials said.
Investigators say they were called to the intersection Friday and found Johnson lying in the roadway with serious injuries. A moped was nearby. He was transported to the hospital from the scene.
Witnesses told police a silver Mitsubishi Mirage struck the moped and left the scene. The suspect vehicle was found a short distance away on Montreat Street and Norris Avenue unoccupied, police said. The suspects fled the scene on foot and had not been located as of Monday morning, police said.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact Detective N.S. Bush at 704-432-2169. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers mobile app website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments