Charlotte has dozens of tiny libraries across the city. Campers are adding more.

Local high schoolers build little libraries Local high school students worked to build little free libraries for the community at one of CPCC's STEM Summer Experience camps on Wednesday. The small wooden boxes will be distributed in certain neighborhoods to help provide free books to underprivileged individuals. Local high school students worked to build little free libraries for the community at one of CPCC's STEM Summer Experience camps on Wednesday. The small wooden boxes will be distributed in certain neighborhoods to help provide free books to underprivileged individuals. Alex Kormann The Charlotte Observer

