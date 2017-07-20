NC woman was headed to work when a snake danced across her windshield

A creepy moment that would given even the most stoic driver a scare has made a Zebulon woman an up-and-coming social media celebrity.
Justyn Knox says she was driving to work on July 14 when a snake poked its head up out from under her car hood on the passenger side, and began slithering out.
It didn’t stop there, however. The snake practically danced across the windshield to a spot directly in front her, then began writhing, wiggling and sticking its tongue out at her. It almost appeared as if the snake was trying to find a way in, she says.
Her video has gotten 17,000 views on YouTube and thousands more on Facebook.
“It crawled from my hood to the windshield to the roof and onto a tree limb,” posted Knox on Facebook. “It was the craziest.”
Knox feared nobody would believe the story, so she started recording the snake on her phone. In the video, she is heard asking for help, wondering how she will be able to get out of the car.
“I texted my boss and told him I’m going to be late to work I’m trapped by a snake,” Knox told TV station WNCN. “I’m freaking out because I’m afraid somehow it can get to me.”
Reactions on Facebook and YouTube seemed to share Knox’s alarm, including suggestions that she stock up on snake repellant at the local Lowe’s.
“Girl I would've cut the windshield wipers on, blew the horn and called 911 at the same time for an ambulance! It would’ve surely given me a heart attack!” said Facebook commenter Michelle Hughes.
“I think I would have crashed the car,” wrote Mary Gray.
Many commenters have puzzled over what kind of snake was involved. Knox says she doesn’t care.
“Any snake is a bad snake,” she told WNCN.
