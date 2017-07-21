Apartment fire suspect was targeting an ex-girl friend, TV station reports

The 20-year-old man accused of starting a fire that left 130 people homeless earlier this week was targeting an ex girlfriend as an act of revenge, sources have told Charlotte TV station WSOC.
WSOC is also reporting that Jesus Reyes Lopez is an undocumented immigrant in the country illegally. U.S. immigration officials could not be reached early Friday by the Observer to confirm Lopez’ immigration status.
Lopez is accused of intentionally setting the fire Monday morning at the Woodscape apartments on Farm Pond Lane in east Charlotte. He was arrested Thursday and faces two counts of attempted murder, arson, and damage to property by use of an incendiary device charges.
CMPD has thanked the community for its help in the case, suggesting tips led to the arrest of Lopez.
The Charlotte Fire Department says 40 apartment units were impacted by the fire and it left 130 people homeless. The Red Cross said none of the displaced households had found a new place to live as of Thursday. The agencies is coordinating a community effort to find new homes for the families. Until then, many are staying at a Red Cross shelter or in the homes of friends and family.
The fire, first reported at 12:56 a.m. Monday, caused $1.3 million in damage. Lopez has no prior arrests in North Carolina, according to court records.
Seven people were hospitalized after trying to escape the fire. Some families even jumped out of windows from second and third floor units to avoid the flames.
