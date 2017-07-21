Sex assaults in Myers Park, Dilworth this week lead to arrest of suspect Friday

Police have arrested a man suspected of a Wednesday attempted kidnapping and sexual assault of a teenage girl in Myers Park, authorities said.
Larry Jarome Bailey, 21, was arrested after police said he sexually assaulted an additional victim early Friday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.
In the first incident, police said Bailey inappropriately touched a young woman around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday as she walked on Briarcliff Place, off Queens Road East. A police report said he tried to restrain the victim against her will.
The victim did not know Bailey, the police report said.
Bailey was arrested Friday after police received a call for a sexual assault at 5:51 a.m. at East Boulevard and Cleveland Avenue in Dilworth. Authorities said they had been looking for him in connection with the first attack when the second assault occurred.
A victim was jogging when she told police a man approached her, grabbed her and began to fondle her. The man fled in a silver Toyota Camry, police said. Police patrolled the area, and later found the car with Bailey inside.
Bailey was arrested and police said he confessed to both sexual assaults.
He faces charges of first-degree sex offense, kidnapping, sexual battery, in addition to drug-related offenses.
It is Bailey's sixth arrest in Mecklenburg County, dating back to 2014, records show. Most of the arrests involved charges of possession of marijuana, along with resisting arrest and assault on a government employee, arrest records show.
North Carolina court records show Bailey had been found guilty three times of possession of drug or marijuana paraphernalia, and also has convictions for driving after consuming alcohol and speeding.
Police said more details on the two cases will be provided in a press conference Friday afternoon.
LaVendrick Smith; 704-358-5101; @LaVendrickS
