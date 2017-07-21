Charlotte teen arrested for murder that reportedly lured victim via online sales app

A 15-year-old has been charged in the murder of a college baseball player who was allegedly killed while responding to an ad on an online sales app similar to Craigslist.
The teen, whose name was not released due to his age, is charged with the murder of Zachary Joseph Finch, 21, who pitched for Kentucky’s University of the Cumberlands. He was on a full scholarship with the program, family members have said.
Detectives have not said what led them to the suspect. The teen was arrested Thursday, but the investigation is continuing, officials said. The arrest was announced Friday.
Finch was killed around 1:30 p.m.on June 18, in the 2300 block of Farmer Street. Officers arrived to find him lying on the ground in the front yard of an apartment. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Farmer Street is off Clanton Road in southwest Charlotte, close to Barringer Elementary School.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police refused to directly connect his death to a sale made through an online buying and selling app, but other news outlets have reported that he was meeting someone to complete an online sale. WSOC identified the app as Letgo.
CMPD officials have said Finch was engaged in a legal activity, but have not provided further details.
Finch’s older brother, Nicholas, said Zachary was studying public health, with one year left to go before graduation.
His parents moved to the Charlotte area from south Florida a couple of years ago, and their three children attended college in different states.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-8477 and speak to a Homicide Unit Detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers mobile app website athttp://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments