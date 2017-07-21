Huge fire breaks out at former mill in Granite Falls

Emergency crews responded to a huge fire at a former mill in Caldwell County Friday afternoon.
The fire broke out at the old Shuford Mill on Falls Avenue in Granite Falls, right across the street from the Granite Falls Police Department.
Officials haven’t released many details, but photos and video from the scene show heavy smoke and flames coming from the large building. The smoke could be seen from miles away.
Firefighters from multiple stations in Catawba and Burke counties responded to the blaze. Teams worked in shifts, rotating about every 15 minutes so the firefighters could get away from the heat, get checked out and hydrated.
The factory in the Shuford Mills building was closed years ago, but several small businesses still used the building.
It is unclear how the fire started or if any injuries were reported.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
WBTV is a news partner of The Charlotte Observer.
