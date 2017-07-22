NC teen mom and ex-boyfriend accused of killing infant son

An 18-year-old mother and her former boyfriend face murder charges in the death of her infant son, a year after the incident, authorities said early Saturday.
Rowan County sheriff’s began an investigation into the death of 2-month-old Kingston Aistrop in July 2016. Investigators determined the infant suffered trauma to his body, and questioned the child’s mother, Amber Lane Scarborough, and her live-in boyfriend, Houston Ray McCarn.
It wasn’t immediately clear if McCarn was the infant’s father.
The sheriff’s office said the couple separated shortly after the investigation began, and moved separately to Cabarrus County. When the autopsy results were released this month, investigators interviewed Scarborough and McCarn for a final time, after months of interviewing additional witnesses.
It was not immediately clear why the autopsy report took so long, and Rowan authorities did not respond to requests for comment Saturday.
Authorities in Rowan County arrested Scarborough Friday, and arrested McCarn, 20, at a motel in Concord Saturday morning, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said. Scarborough and McCarn face first-degree murder charges, officials said.
McCarn is on probation, and was last known to be living in Kannapolis, the sheriff’s office said.
LaVendrick Smith; 704-358-5101; @LaVendrickS
Comments