2,000 homes in Charlotte region without power early Monday due to storms

Residents in the Myers Park area were waking up to warmer than expected homes Monday morning, due to a loss of electricity.
Duke Energy was reporting about 2,000 homes in the Charlotte region without power Monday morning, including about 150 in the Myers Park area.
Outages were also reported in Union County, including 500 people without power in the Trinity area, due to a fallen tree. More than 2,000 were without power in Rutherford County, south of Forest City.
