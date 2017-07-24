The boy was screaming with 7 hours left to fly. Then she held out her hand.

More Videos 0:29 Fire creates a smokey scene in Uptown Charlotte Pause 0:42 ​'We have a mass casualty incident.' First responders on deaths of 2 NC prison workers. 2:26 Yellow Anaconda doesn't stand a chance against this Florida police detective 0:26 NC man decapitates mating copperhead snakes with machete 3:08 Quail Hollow woman hospitalized for 12 hours after copperhead bite 1:55 NC man shows his copperhead bites 1:04 The sweet smell of BBQ is in the air at Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church 1:02 Hot air balloons take to the air in Statesville 1:07 Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a "female talk about routes" 2:16 North Carolina Conjoined twins separated in rare surgery Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

North Carolina woman on comforting crying boy on transatlantic flight: It's not like I had a plan Rochel Groner comforted wailing boy on 8 hour flight between Brussels and New York on July 14. Her compassion for the boy, who she and her husband believe had autism, circulated widely online. Rochel Groner comforted wailing boy on 8 hour flight between Brussels and New York on July 14. Her compassion for the boy, who she and her husband believe had autism, circulated widely online. David T. Foster III The Charlotte Observer

Rochel Groner comforted wailing boy on 8 hour flight between Brussels and New York on July 14. Her compassion for the boy, who she and her husband believe had autism, circulated widely online. David T. Foster III The Charlotte Observer