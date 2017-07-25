Two-alarm fire causes major damage to upscale home near SouthPark Mall

A home in one of Charlotte’s most expensive neighborhoods was heavily damaged Tuesday morning in a two-alarm fire that brought more than 50 firefighters to a gated community near SouthPark Mall.
The fire, at a two-story home in the 7000 block of Old Dairy Lane in the Cameron Valley nrighborhood, was first reported by a neighbor at 7 a.m.
Firefighters arrived to see heavy smoke and flames billowing from the roof. At 7:35 a.m., a second alarm was issued.
Video tweeted by the department showed the roof of the home was largely destroyed and flames shooting into the air.
The Charlotte Fire Department says it took just under an hour to get the blaze under control.
Update 7000 Old Dairy Ln; 2nd alarm transmitted; pic.twitter.com/TVgUMHoZt3— Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) July 25, 2017
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, the department said via a tweet.
Homes in the community, at the intersection of Colony and Fairview roads, are valued at in excess of $1 million, county records show.
Firefighters told the Observer that no one was home at the time of the fire. No one was injured, officials said.
Neighbors told WCNC that the home owners’ pets were rescued from the home. They also said the home is in the same community that Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson lives in, the station reported.
People at the scene were seen trying to remove cars from the mansion’s garage, WCNC reported.
Comments