People on American Airlines flight again sickened by mysterious odor

For the second time in just over a week, media outlets are reporting people got sick on an American Airlines flight due to a strange odor.
The latest incident comes out of Miami International Airport, where WSVN is reporting several crew members were sickened and asked to be taken to a hospital Monday due to something they smelled. It involved American Airlines Flight 1625 from San Antonio, Texas, the station reported.
American Airlines operates its second-busiest hub at Charlotte Douglas, second to Dallas/Fort Worth.
Last week, a similar report of sickness due to an “foul odor” got international attention on a flight out of Charlotte to Raleigh. Media outlets from the United Kingdom to India incorrectly reported the July 16 incident was due to sick passenger passing gas, and that it forced the plane to be evacuated in Raleigh.
American Airlines later clarified that the plane wasn’t evacuated, but a “medical call came in for someone affected by an odor” in the cabin. The odor was not explained, but the airline suggested it was due to a mechanical issue.
TV station WPLG reports the latest incident involved an Airbus A319 with 98 passengers and a crew of five from San Antonio. It landed safely and taxied to the gate, then three crew members asked to be taken to a hospital, the station reported.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials also responded to the scene and told WPLG it was unclear whether the odor was “the result of a chemical, rotten food or something else.” Miami-Dade Fire Rescue told WPLG the crew members and another person reported a strange odor in the cabin.
The Miami Herald reported two of the four were taken to University of Miami Hospital for treatment.
