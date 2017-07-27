Charlotte teen wounded in Monday shooting has died, suspect in custody

A teen who was shot Monday has died, authorities said Thursday.
Homicide detectives are signing a warrant for murder against suspect Steven Black, police said in a statement Thursday morning. He will be served the warrant at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, where he was being held on a charge of attempted murder.
The shooting of Dionte’ Hunter occurred Monday at 11:15 p.m on Glendora Drive, near Monroe Road. On arrival, officers found the 17-year-old victim inside a vehicle on Monroe Road. Medic took the victim to Carolina Medical Center-Main.
An initial investigation revealed that Hunter, who was riding with a female passenger in the car, was meeting with someone in the 500 block of McMullen Way when their vehicle was shot into and he was struck by at least one bullet.
The car traveled a short distance onto Monroe Road before the vehicle came to a stop. The suspect were then observed running from the scene, police said.
There now have been 53 homicides in Charlotte this year.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments