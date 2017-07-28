CMPD manhunt enters second day for ‘dangerous’ man accused of double homicide

The manhunt continues Friday for a man accused of killing two people in north Charlotte Thursday morning in what appears to be a domestic dispute.
Police said Friday that he may have fled the area.
One victim was found in a home and another turned up in a car trunk. Charlotte Mecklenburg police say 40-year-old Vurnel Smith Jr. is “dangerous” and believed to be traveling in a 2017 black Honda CRV with N.C. license plate: PAS-9116.
Police on Thursday released a bewildering scenario of what happened.
Jacqueline Gordon-White, 65, was killed inside a home on the 9000 block of Red Clay Lane and another woman was wounded. When the wounded woman drove herself to a nearby hospital, police said they found a body of a man in the trunk of the car.
Multiple media outlets were reporting Friday that the injured woman was either Smith’s fiance or his wife. It’s unclear if the she knew the body was in the trunk or was as surprised as the police.
The identity of the male found in the trunk has not been release. But the Observer’s news partner WBTV reported Friday that Gordon-White and the other homicide victim were the parents of Smith’s fiance.
Police haven’t said how the victims died.
Charlotte TV station WSOC reported Thursday that one neighbor was on his way home from work when he encountered Smith at about 4 a.m. Thursday. The neighbor told WSOC he was unloading a car when Smith drove by slowly and made eye contact with him. He said Smith’s black Honda, turned around and drove by him again with it’s headlights out, but did not stop, the station reported.
Neighbors also told WCNC-TV that the couple who was killed had just moved into the home recently from New Jersey.
North Carolina court records show Smith has a history of run-ins with the law dating back to 1997, including charges of first-degree rape, first-degree sexual offense, assault on a female and driving while impaired.
Smith has pending trials on first-degree rape and first-degree sexual offense. Both charges are related to a March 2015 case involving a woman in Kannapolis.
The victim told Kannapolis police that Smith, an acquaintance, broke into her home and sexually assaulted her, the Observer reported in 2015. He was later arrested in a Charlotte apartment complex, with the help of Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.
Anyone with information about the double murder is asked to call 704-432-8477 and speak directly to a homicide unit detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers mobile app website athttp://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
