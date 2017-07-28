CMPD manhunt enters second day for ‘dangerous’ man accused of double homicide

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:52 Police arrest four accused of robbing Latinos Pause 2:10 After 32 years, Pass Time Billiards will close its doors for last time 1:25 South End "Vision Plan" Takes Shape 0:34 There's a mouse in the media room at Panthers training camp! 1:10 First look: Hyde Brewing and Suffolk Punch 3:51 North Carolina woman on comforting crying boy on transatlantic flight: It's not like I had a plan 1:46 Campers relive the Civil War 1:49 CharlotteUAV takes real estate to new heights 1:33 Stakes are high at four CMS year-round schools 1:38 13th Big Day at the Lake was "the biggest ever" Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Charlotte-Mecklenburg police discovered two homicide victims early Thursday tied to a single case – one person was found dead inside a north Charlotte home and one was inside the trunk of a car. wbtv

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police discovered two homicide victims early Thursday tied to a single case – one person was found dead inside a north Charlotte home and one was inside the trunk of a car. wbtv