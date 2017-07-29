The Salisbury Police Department on the scene of a shooting on West Fisher Street Saturday morning.
The Salisbury Police Department on the scene of a shooting on West Fisher Street Saturday morning. Fred Craft/WBTV
The Salisbury Police Department on the scene of a shooting on West Fisher Street Saturday morning. Fred Craft/WBTV

Local

Two killed, others injured in Saturday morning shooting outside Salisbury restaurant

By Jamie Gwaltney

jgwaltney@charlotteobserver.com

July 29, 2017 12:20 PM

Two people were killed and at least two others were injured in a shooting in Salisbury on Saturday morning.

The family of Dequan Robinson said he was one of the people who was killed, Charlotte Observer news partner WBTV reported.

Rowan County 911 received calls about shots fired around 2:15 a.m. , Salisbury police said in a statement. Police said they responded to the 100 block of West Fisher Street in downtown Salisbury where they found one person dead and several injured.

Evidence on the scene showed multiple shots were fired.

While police were on the scene, three gunshot victims, two males and one female, arrived at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, authorities said. One male gunshot victim died at the hospital.

Another gunshot victim arrived at Lexington Memorial Hospital. Police are still determining if this was related to the shooting on West Fisher Street.

A spokesperson from Go Burrito posted on the store’s Facebook page that the shooting happened in front of the restaurant. The post said customers and employees locked the doors and barricaded themselves in the restaurant until police arrived.

The N. C. State Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Salisbury Police Department with the investigation.

There are no arrests yet.

Jamie Gwaltney: 704-358-5612, @jamielgwaltney

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Hundreds hope to have their criminal records cleared at clinic

Hundreds hope to have their criminal records cleared at clinic 1:43

Hundreds hope to have their criminal records cleared at clinic
Police arrest four accused of robbing Latinos 1:52

Police arrest four accused of robbing Latinos
After 32 years, Pass Time Billiards will close its doors for last time 2:10

After 32 years, Pass Time Billiards will close its doors for last time

View More Video