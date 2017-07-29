Two killed, others injured in Saturday morning shooting outside Salisbury restaurant

Two people were killed and at least two others were injured in a shooting in Salisbury on Saturday morning.
The family of Dequan Robinson said he was one of the people who was killed, Charlotte Observer news partner WBTV reported.
Rowan County 911 received calls about shots fired around 2:15 a.m. , Salisbury police said in a statement. Police said they responded to the 100 block of West Fisher Street in downtown Salisbury where they found one person dead and several injured.
Evidence on the scene showed multiple shots were fired.
While police were on the scene, three gunshot victims, two males and one female, arrived at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, authorities said. One male gunshot victim died at the hospital.
Another gunshot victim arrived at Lexington Memorial Hospital. Police are still determining if this was related to the shooting on West Fisher Street.
A spokesperson from Go Burrito posted on the store’s Facebook page that the shooting happened in front of the restaurant. The post said customers and employees locked the doors and barricaded themselves in the restaurant until police arrived.
The N. C. State Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Salisbury Police Department with the investigation.
There are no arrests yet.
Jamie Gwaltney: 704-358-5612, @jamielgwaltney
