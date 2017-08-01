Charlotte police officer publishes book on ‘The Legend of Mr. Creepy’

If there’s one thing Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer’s know a lot about, it’s the creepy side of Charlotte.
So it’s not surprising that a city cop has just published a book based in a Charlotte neighborhood about the “Legend of Mr. Creepy.”
What is surprising is it’s a children’s book. The full title: “Mystery Muffin & Soda Pop Slooth: The Legend of Mr. Creepy”
The author is CMPD Officer Chad Webster, a community coordinator in the University City Division. He wrote the book aimed at kids ages 8 to 14. It’s about a police officer’s daughter and her best friend. The duo, named Mystery Muffin and Soda Pop Slooth, investigate a new neighbor to find out if scary rumors about him are true.
The book is available at local bookstores and on Amazon as an e-book. Hardcover and paperback copies were on sale as of Monday.
In an interview posted on a CMPD blog page, Webster says he hopes the book will be the first in a series.
“The main character Mystery Muffin is the daughter of a Charlotte police officer,” Webster said in a statement. “She is based on my three daughters... Mystery Muffin and her best friend, a boy who lives across the street, solve mysteries together.
Mr. Creepy is a guy who moves into their neighborhood, and a possible werewolf, he said. One of the messages in the story is that things aren’t always as they seem, he said.
“Being a cop, I enjoy mysteries and as a kid, I loved ‘Scooby Doo’,” Webster said in a press release. “Mystery and Soda Pop learn not to rely on gossip and rumor, but instead, they learn to discover the truth for themselves.”
The book was published by IngramElliott, which publishes “non-traditional, unconventional and alternative” books.
Charlotte Piel, IngramElliott acquisitions editor, said in a press release the book appealed to her on multiple levels. “This book is about kids using their instinct and skills to sort fact from fiction. And, giving the current climate, it is a positive representation of police and community,” Piel said in a press release.
