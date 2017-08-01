Charlotte Observer
NC Walmart shopper wanted a refund. She went to jail instead.

By Mark Price

August 01, 2017 2:22 PM

Returning merchandise to a store rarely gets a shopper arrested, but that’s what happened Monday to a Lincolnton woman who tried to return underwear, magazines and dozens of other items to a local Walmart, Lincolnton Police say.

The problem?

Kimberly Fuller McCabe’s returns were stolen from the same store, reported a post on the Lincolnton Police Department’s Facebook page.

Among the 67 items she tried to return: Staplers, clothing, wrist wraps, notebooks and medical supplies. “There was no rhyme or reason,” said one officer. “It was as if someone had randomly filled up a cart.”

Lincolnton Police said they were called by the store’s manager, who reported a woman was attempting to return stolen merchandise. McCabe, 44, was patiently waiting in the store when cops approached her, officials said. Authorities did not detail what the returned items were.

mccabe
Kimberly Fuller McCabe
Lincolnton Police

McCabe was charged with attempted felony obtaining property by false pretense. Bond was set at $10,000, police said.

As for the merchandise, it was documented and returned to Walmart, police said.

McCabe has prior convictions for felony larceny, second-degree trespassing and filing a false police report. McCabe is also currently on probation for her convictions, police said.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

