NC Walmart shopper wanted a refund. She went to jail instead.

Press conference presenting Charlotte USA's Amazon HQ2 Project

At Wednesday's Amazon HQ2 Media Event at the UNC Charlotte Center City building, the Charlotte Regional Partnership shared with the media and its investors the process supporting its proposal to Amazon in its bid to recruit the company’s second headquarters to Charlotte USA. The CRP presented a look at how the communities and organizations from across the 16-county region came together to put their best foot forward. The presentation included an inside look at their response package, including written response and website, designed by Eric Mower + Associates, as well as the unveiling their video package produced by FLICK Studios.