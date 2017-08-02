Immigrant protest targets Wells Fargo in uptown Charlotte Wednesday

Advocates for undocumented immigrants intend to stage a protest in front of 3 Wells Fargo Center in uptown Charlotte Wednesday as part of a nationwide campaign to protest corporate support for federal immigration policies.

Protesters intend to gather in front of the tower at 11 a.m., with demands that the bank yank any financial support it offers for private prisons and immigrant detention centers.

The protest comes just a day after U.S. Immigration and Customers Enforcement reported it arrested 650 undocumented immigrants across the nation as part of a “surge operation.” ICE officials told the Observer that 137 of the arrested individuals were picked up in the southern region, which includes both Carolinas and Georgia.

Spanish language newspapers in Charlotte have reported that about 50 people were arrested in the city since mid-July.

A website called “Corporate Backers of Hate” has singled out Wells Fargo as one of the major corporations in the nation that stand to profit from President Donald Trump’s stricter enforcement of the nation’s immigration laws. The site says the bank is a “Trump creditor; financier of, and investor in, immigrant detention and private prison companies; financier of Dakota Access pipeline.”

In a statement to the Observer, a Wells Fargo spokesman said the bank “respects the seriousness” of the nation’s ongoing immigration reform debate.

“However, we do not, as a corporation, take positions on public policy issues that do not directly affect our company’s ability to serve customers and support team members, including immigration reform issues. Individuals who have concerns about the private prison industry or immigration reform would be better served by addressing those concerns to their elected legislators in Congress – not to their bank,” the spokesman said.

The immigrant advocacy group Action NC led a similar protest against the city’s banks in May, including an attempt to present a letter to Bank of America’s corporate staff. The letter sought to have the bank distance itself from Trump. The attempt to enter the bank was thwarted by security guards, who said they would deliver the letter.

Hector Vaca of Action NC says the protestors intend to deliver a similar letter to Wells Fargo “demanding that it pull its money out of private prisons and immigrant detention centers.”

Vaca says the protest outside Wells Fargo will mirror others held simultaneously Wednesday morning outside of the corporate headquarters of JPMorgan Chase in New York City and other JPMorgan Chase locations around the country, including New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania.

Among the advocacy groups participating in the protests are Make the Road, Center for Popular Democracy and SumOfUs.