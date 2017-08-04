Another Charlotte homicide victim killed while sitting in a vehicle

The victim in Charlotte’s latest homicide was found in a vehicle overnight not far from Ovens Auditorium.
It’s at least the third time this year that Charlotte Mecklenburg police have investigated a homicide that happened while someone was sitting in a vehicle.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they found the body of 43-year-old Raymond Johnson III about 8 p.m. Thursday, in the 600 block of Fugate Avenue. That’s a connector between Monroe Road and Independence Boulevard.
The vehicle had crashed into a power pole near that intersection and no one else was inside the car, police said. Observer news partner WBTV reported that the man was shot before crashing into the pole. He was pronounced dead at the scene, WBTV reported.
This is Charlotte’s 54th homicide for the year.
In July, Dionte’ Hunter, 17, was found dead in a vehicle, and in June, David Sean Lindsay, 29, was found dead in a vehicle.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-8477 and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers mobile app website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
