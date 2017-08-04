Fireworks go off at Panthers Fan Fest just before heavy rain expected to move in

Fireworks went off at the Panthers Fan Fest at Bank of America Stadium, just beating heavy rain expected to move in to uptown late Friday.
Strong thunderstorms with intense lightning will impact the following areas through 10:15 PM pic.twitter.com/02qqDuudeR— NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) August 5, 2017
Thunderstorms were moving eastward from the Lake Norman area, although no trees have been reported down past Lincolnton in Lincoln County, said Lauren Carroll, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Greer, S.C. Lightning could be seen uptown shortly before 9:30, although no rain had moved in by 10 p.m..
The storms have been lessening in intensity, she said, but could give uptown a good soaking.
No flooding is expected in the immediate uptown area, Carroll said.
Joe Marusak
