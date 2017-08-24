Best friend stayed by NASCAR mechanic’s side in fatal wreck: His beloved dog Lizzy.

More Videos 1:21 AG Josh Stein discusses the closing of the Charlotte School of Law Pause 2:11 A tribute to Dale Earnhardt Jr.-owned racing team member Adam Wright 0:54 CMPD update of Charlotte's 60th homicide 0:49 TSA advises RDU passengers to "double check their bags" 2:06 What you should expect during a TSA pat down at the airport under new regulations 3:04 Confederate monuments in North Carolina coming down? 11:48 NC members of KKK speak out 2:12 Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism? 1:25 Confederate vets talk girls during Charlotte event where statue was unveiled in 1929 1:03 Meet Charlotte's eclipse baby Video Link copy Embed Code copy

A tribute to Dale Earnhardt Jr.-owned racing team member Adam Wright JR Motorsports and NASCAR lost one of its own this week. JRM360 remembers the life and legacy of Adam Wright. JR Motorsports and NASCAR lost one of its own this week. JRM360 remembers the life and legacy of Adam Wright. JR Motorsports Video by Dirty Mo Media and JR M 360

