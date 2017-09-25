Jeff Gordon announces $2M gift to fight cancer

Dr. H. Stacy Nicholson, pediatrics chair at Levine Children’s Hospital, watches as former NASCAR star Jeff Gordon helps Dr. Javier Oesterheld put on his newest lab coat as the Endowed Chair in Cancer and Blood disorders. Gordon and Carolinas HealthCare System announced a charitable commitment from the Jeff Gordon Children’s Foundation of $2 million which will endow a chair in support of academic and research efforts at Levine Children's Hospital. John D. Simmons jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com