Here’s how one SC bar owner, angry over anthem flap, showed he’s no longer an NFL fan

By Joe Marusak

September 29, 2017 9:00 AM

“Not a steeler fan anymore,” Ronnie Hribar, owner of Longbeards Bar & Grill, posted on Facebook on Monday with photos of the memorabilia burning.

The memorabilia included banners, photos and a No. 7 replica jersey of Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Hribar is from Aliquippa, Pa., which produced such NFL stars as Hall of Famers Mike Ditka and Tony Dorsett and current or former stars Darrelle Revis, Ty Law and Revis’ uncle Sean Gilbert.

Hribar earlier posted a photo of the memorabilia just before it was burned. “Getting ready to torch it !!! Screw the steelers (sic) and the NFL!” he wrote.

On Sunday, he posted a photo of the interior of his bar, saying he’d removed all Steeler items.

“There's always a place for old glory!” Hribar wrote.

Some other fans from Seattle to Baltimore also have taken matchsticks to memorabilia to show their anger over NFL players kneeling or sitting during the national anthem.

Another Steelers fans, Robert Smith, posted a video of himself on Sunday burning more than $1,000 worth of Steelers merchandise, the Daily Mail reported. Earlier that day, most Steelers opted against participating in the anthem.

At least two groups of Baltimore Ravens fans posted videos of themselves burning merchandise on Sunday, Business Insider reported. Some Raven players locked arms during the anthem, while many others knelt, according to the website.

Longtime New York Giants fan Brendan Finn showed his indignation with the players’ protests by burning his season tickets and posted it in a video, according to USA Today.

Eric Garland McClatchy

‘My hero’

Hribar’s posts drew hundreds of likes.

“You are my hero,” posted Rick Good. “Thank you for taking a stand for our country Ronnie.”

“Awesome my man !!” Brian Peters said.

Alexandrea River took umbrage, however.

“Last I checked the military fought so we had the right to peacefully protest,” she posted. “But yet most of y’all carry a confederate flag and use the n word in private but yet wonder why ... your adults right. Then act like one.”

Joe Marusak: 704-358-5068, @jmarusak

Alexa Ard / McClatchy

