Student: ‘Colored’ water fountain sign was a joke. UNCC: It wasn’t funny.

A UNC Charlotte student has admitted to putting a “colored” sign on a dorm water fountain and posting it to Snapchat, sparking a furor on social media and sending university officials on a hunt for the culprit.
“The student ... indicated that his actions were a poor attempt at humor,” Chancellor Philip Dubois said in a Friday afternoon statement. “There is nothing humorous about what he did. Let me be very clear that intolerance and bigotry have no place within the inclusive culture we strive to achieve at UNC Charlotte.”
The image appeared on Snapchat Wednesday night, identified as being at UNCC but without a specific location. University staff couldn’t find the sign but said the drinking fountain appeared to be at Holshouser Hall, a student high-rise on south campus. The image was shared on various social media and reported in local news media.
On Thursday officials met with Holshouser residents and one of them admitted he had put up the sign, taken the picture and posted it, Dubois said.
“In a written message, the student said that ‘(t)here was no intention to hurt anyone or insinuate that UNC Charlotte represented or approved of racist beliefs, nor do I believe in them. I do not support or encourage any racist agendas... I am deeply sorry for all that came out of this,’ ” Dubois reported.
The statement did not report the race of the student, and university spokeswoman Buffie Stephens said the information was not immediately available Friday evening.
“University officials will meet with the individual who has taken responsibility to review the incident under the Student Code of Responsibility and discuss how his actions have affected members of our community,” Dubois’ statement continued. “Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Kevin Bailey and I will continue to work with our Student Government Association to advance important dialogue like the conversation in which I participated last evening with the SGA.”
Ann Doss Helms: 704-358-5033, @anndosshelms
Comments