Car break-in ends with shooting outside Rowan County home, deputies say

October 03, 2017 10:30 AM

A suspected thief was in the hospital Tuesday after being shot by one his victims, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

The person who was shot was identified as 19-year-old Jason Lee Lambert II, of Gold Hill. His injuries were not life threatening, officials said.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday, outside a vacant home on Longfield Drive, in China Grove, officials said.

Deputies said they arrived to find Lambert shot, but conscious and talking.

Scott Moose, who lives on nearby Clearfield Drive, told deputies that he had a video of Lambert attempting to break into his car. The suspect fled on foot and was trying to leave the area in a car when Moose confronted him, officials said.

Moose told deputies he fired a shot during the exchange, striking Lambert in the head area.

Rowan County EMS took Lambert to North East Medical Center, where he remained for treatment Tuesday.

Deputies say they were dispatched to at least two other addresses in this immediate area for vehicle break-ins this morning. The case remains under investigation.

Mark Price

