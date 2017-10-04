Johnson C. Smith names Philadelphia educator as new president

Johnson C. Smith University announced Wednesday that Clarence “Clay” Armbrister will become the university’s 14th president, effective Jan. 1.
He is currently president of Philadelphia’s Girard College, an independent college preparatory school for students from economically disadvantaged families.
Armbrister’s wife, Denise, is a senior vice president with Wells Fargo Corporation and executive director of the Wells Fargo Regional Foundation and the Wells Fargo Regional Community Development Corporation.
He succeeds Ronald L. Carter, who steps down Dec. 31, after leading Johnson C. Smith for nine years.
His leadership experience includes time in the School District of Philadelphia and senior administrative positions at Temple University and Johns Hopkins University.
Shirley Hughes, chair of the Presidential Search Committee, said Armbrister’s experience across several sectors helped him stand out among the candidates.
“His varied background in education, finance, government and law brings an exceptionally broad lens to the increasingly complex demands of...higher education today,” Hughes said in a statement.
During his tenure as executive vice president and chief operating officer at Temple University, Armbrister was responsible for $400 million in capital projects on several campuses.
In addition to his experience in elementary and secondary education at Girard College, Armbrister served as managing director for the School District of Philadelphia (1996-98). It was then the fourth largest school district in the United States with more than 215,000 students.
He also served as Philadelphia’s city treasurer (1994-96) and was chief of staff for former Philadelphia mayor Michael Nutter.
A native of Miami, Armbrister received a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science and in economics from the University of Pennsylvania. He earned his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Michigan Law School.
He and his wife have five children, including a daughter who is a graduate of Spelman College and a son who is a senior at North Carolina Central University.
