Prison sergeant was burned, beaten to death with fire extinguisher, autopsy confirms

0:29 Icy morning commute on Randolph Road Pause

0:44 Will Bank of America Stadium continue as the home of the Panthers?

1:32 Hunting bear in the Carolinas

1:28 Police rescue bear trapped in car

0:13 Bear family makes dash across road in Banner Elk

2:42 Prison officer describes her brutal assault while watching the video of it

3:45 Prison officer released video of beating, then 4 others were killed

1:11 Yes, it is cold, but frozen fountains can be beautiful

2:09 UFOs: What does the government know?