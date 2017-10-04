More Videos

Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a 'female talk about routes' 1:07

Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a "female talk about routes"

Pause
What did CMS superintendent say about magnets' academic value? 2:51

What did CMS superintendent say about magnets' academic value?

NC cyclist punched in face by driver in road rage fight 1:01

NC cyclist punched in face by driver in road rage fight

Las Vegas attack deadliest shooting in modern US history 1:31

Las Vegas attack deadliest shooting in modern US history

He said, she said: Will Panthers beat the Patriots? Jourdan vs Joe 3:12

He said, she said: Will Panthers beat the Patriots? Jourdan vs Joe

Here are Scott Fowler's fantasy football picks for Week 5 1:27

Here are Scott Fowler's fantasy football picks for Week 5

The Life of a Professional Gamer 2:30

The Life of a Professional Gamer

Part of the 'Antidote': Local jazz 9:50

Part of the 'Antidote': Local jazz

Charlotte Hornets' head coach Steve Clifford looks toward the season and NBA Playoffs 1:17

Charlotte Hornets' head coach Steve Clifford looks toward the season and NBA Playoffs

She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team 1:48

She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team

  • Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a "female talk about routes"

    Carolina Panthers quarterback injects comment into his answer to Charlotte Observer's Jourdan Rodrigue about teammate Devin Funchess.

Carolina Panthers quarterback injects comment into his answer to Charlotte Observer's Jourdan Rodrigue about teammate Devin Funchess. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers quarterback injects comment into his answer to Charlotte Observer's Jourdan Rodrigue about teammate Devin Funchess. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Local

Cam Newton comments to Observer reporter condemned

By LaVendrick Smith

lvsmith@charlotteobserver.com

October 04, 2017 6:45 PM

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is under fire after he told a female Observer reporter it’s funny to hear a “female talk about routes,” at a press conference Wednesday.

Jourdan Rodrigue, Panthers beat reporter for the Observer, asked Newton about his thoughts on receiver Devin Funchess’ physicality while running routes.

“Does that give you a little bit of an enjoyment to see him kind of truck-sticking people out there?” Rodrigue asked Newton, to which he replied “It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes,” before laughing and answering the question.

Newton’s remarks were quickly condemned online for being sexist and dismissive of female sports reporters.

“What frustrates me about Cam Newton's comments: He’s not joking around with friends, he’s being condescending to a reporter doing her job,” Katherine Terrell, an ESPN reporter wrote.

The comments were further condemned by people who highlighted such comments are still made in today’s society. “It’s 2017 and Cam Newton says this: ‘It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes.’, as a response to a reporter asking him a question,” columnist Becky Griffin said in a series of tweets.

Newton’s comments, and the reaction to them, also were quickly picked up by media outlets ranging from ESPN to TMZ Sports to CBS Sports.

The NFL released a statement, condemning Newton’s comments as well.

“The comments are just plain wrong and disrespectful to the exceptional female reporters and all journalists who cover our league. They do not reflect the thinking of the league,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in the statement.

Some people, however, did come to Newton’s defense.

“I Donno, it sounds worse, typed in a tweet but if my wife talked about routes this would be same reaction,” one Twitter user said.

Former Atlanta Falcons’ receiver Roddy White shared Newton’s sentiments, tweeting he thought the same thing about women discussing routes at first.

“Why is people making a fuss about cam and the woman reporter he laughed than answered her question but it was funny first time for me to,” White tweeted.

In a statement Wednesday evening, Rodrigue said Newton’s comments belittled her and “countless other women before me and beside me who work in similar jobs.”

“I sought Mr. Newton out as he left the locker room a few minutes later. He did not apologize for his comments.”

LaVendrick Smith; 704-358-5101; @LaVendrickS

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

What did CMS superintendent say about magnets' academic value?

View More Video