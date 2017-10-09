More Videos

Local

Multiple tornadoes believed to have caused damage northwest of Charlotte

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

October 09, 2017 6:56 AM

A confirmed tornado was spotted south of Lenoir, in Caldwell County, on Sunday afternoon and another was reported to have destroyed five homes in Burke County.

Both were credited as the remnants of Tropical Storm Nate passing through the region.

Several homes in Caldwell County, near the town of Hudson, were damaged in the storm .

Caldwell County schools were starting on a two-hour delay Monday, as residents in the area worked to clean up the damage, according to the Observer’s news partner WBTV.

Charlotte TV station WSOC reported 35 church members took shelter in the basement of a Caldwell County church Sunday night after reports of a tornado touch down. The storm toppled the 20-foot tall steeple at Refuge Missionary Baptist Church on Mount Herman Road in Hudson..

More 100 people have been displaced from their homes because of damage caused by the tornado and heavy winds, reported the Hickory Daily Record.

A tornado warning for the area was originally set until 5:15 p.m. It was extended until 7 p.m.

Footage of the storm in Caldwell County was captured on a car camera by the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office.

At least five homes were damaged in Burke County, three of them possibly beyond repair. The damage was reported in a neighborhood that is located south of Mineral Springs Mountain, media outlets reported.

Stevie Powell told WBTV he saw the tornado coming over a hillside.

“There was a slow rotation and all of a sudden it quickly started spinning,” he said.

One man was trapped beneath debris in the area until rescue crews were able to free him, WBTV reported. Officials said the man was talking and his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. He was taken to a local hospital.

Parts of some counties in upstate South Carolina were also under tornado warnings late Sunday afternoon, and the National Weather Service reported that a confirmed tornado was spotted northeast of Laurens, S.C., around 4:45 p.m.

It will be daylight before a full assessment of the damage can be made, emergency officials said.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

