Local

KKK goes recruiting in parking lot outside NC high school football game

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

October 09, 2017 10:35 AM

The Klu Klux Klan was recruiting this weekend in eastern North Carolina — at a high school ball game.

The Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan put fliers on vehicles at a Friday night ball game at Gray’s Creek High School, near Fayetteville, according to the Fayetteville Observer.

A parent of a student in the Cumberland County Schools reported finding one of the fliers, and the Fayetteville Observer said a KKK official confirmed to the newspaper that the group distributed them.

Gray’s Creek High was in the news two weeks ago when images were tweeted of someone on campus wearing a Confederate battle flag as a cape, reported TV station WNCN. Rumors spread on social media for days of a planned campus protest, but the protest never happened, media outlets reported.

The fliers placed on vehicles at the game Friday referenced the removal of Confederate flags and monuments as an “attack on the white race and America,” according to Twitter posts.

Some commenters on social media criticized the school district for not having better parking lot security, while others noted KKK fliers had also been delivered last week to nearby homes.

“We woke up to them at the base of our mailboxes in the neighborhood near the high school,” posted Kerry O'Connell Browning of Fort Bragg on Facebook.

“They also put them by our mailboxes in my neighborhood across the street from the school. Sickening,” wrote April Butler Hicks on Facebook.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

