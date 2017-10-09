It’s been a year, and NC pastor is still imprisoned in Turkey

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tries traditional Ukrainian bread after arriving in Kiev for an official visit on Monday. Turkish officials say Turkey is asking the United States to reverse its decision to suspend non-immigrant visa services at its diplomatic facilities, following the arrest of a consulate employee, saying both countries' citizens suffer from the move. Meanwhile, the bipartisan U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom called on Turkey to release N.C. Christian pastor Andrew Brunson on the one-year anniversary of his detainment. AP