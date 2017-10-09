Ghostbusters sightings make us wonder: Is Charlotte haunted?

Recent sightings of Ghostbusters funeral coach cars in uptown Charlotte and a smaller Ghostbusters car in the Elizabeth neighborhood have some people wondering if the Queen City is haunted.
Answer: Probably not, but with Halloween approaching, why ruin the party?
Video and photos posted on Streamable.com and reddit.com show two Ghostbusters funeral cars tooling around uptown on Saturday night.
“One of them was at Cars and Coffee yesterday morning as well,” one person posted beneath a video of the cars. “Had all the noise makers and siren toys as well, pretty neat stuff!”
Cars and Coffee Charlotte is a monthly gathering of auto enthusiasts on the first Saturday of each month at the old coliseum off Yorkmount Road.
“The owner was a cool Australian guy,” a person posted in reply. “He said he personally fabricated each of the devices he had in and on the car. Pretty cool!”
“Saw them on N Tryon yesterday while leaving work,” posted another person.
Of the Ecto 0.5 Ghostbusters car spotted in Elizabeth, a man posted on reddit that he saw the car on his morning run. “Best part is now I know I can go local for my ghostbusting needs. Don’t always have to call corporate HQ.”
“Saw it yesterday during my post-panthers dog walk,” posted another. “Figured they were responding to a call at those hideous new 3-story town homes that were just built.”
