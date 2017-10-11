Area where the body was found on Tryon Street.
Area where the body was found on Tryon Street. Caroline Hicks, WBTV
Area where the body was found on Tryon Street. Caroline Hicks, WBTV

Local

Woman’s body found under I-77 bridge at South Tryon, investigation underway

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

October 11, 2017 5:46 AM

A body was found early Wednesday under a bridge on Interstate 77 at South Tryon Street, prompting a police investigation.

The body was identified as a woman, media outlets reported.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police told WBTV the body was found after an anonymous person called 911 around 12:48 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Observer’s news partner WBTV.

TV station WSOC quoted authorities as saying the body had been in the area for some time.

Police have not released and identity of the person or cause of death.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Quail Hollow woman hospitalized for 12 hours after copperhead bite

    Lisa Romanoff was bitten while taking out her recycling near dusk. She posted a Facebook photo of the copperhead shortly after being bit to confirm the ID of the snake and rushed to the hospital.

Quail Hollow woman hospitalized for 12 hours after copperhead bite

Quail Hollow woman hospitalized for 12 hours after copperhead bite 3:08

Quail Hollow woman hospitalized for 12 hours after copperhead bite
Chief Kerr Putney discusses language barrier and diversity in wake of police shooting 1:54

Chief Kerr Putney discusses language barrier and diversity in wake of police shooting
Chief Kerr Putney again defended his officers Tuesday, saying the refusal to put down a gun justified police use of deadly force. 4:18

Chief Kerr Putney again defended his officers Tuesday, saying the refusal to put down a gun justified police use of deadly force.

View More Video