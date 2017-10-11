Woman’s body found under I-77 bridge at South Tryon, investigation underway

A body was found early Wednesday under a bridge on Interstate 77 at South Tryon Street, prompting a police investigation.
The body was identified as a woman, media outlets reported.
Charlotte Mecklenburg Police told WBTV the body was found after an anonymous person called 911 around 12:48 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Observer’s news partner WBTV.
TV station WSOC quoted authorities as saying the body had been in the area for some time.
Police have not released and identity of the person or cause of death.
