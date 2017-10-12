Missing Providence Day student had suffered concussion and was fighting depression

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the whereabouts of a Providence Day School student who has been missing since he left his home in south Charlotte on Monday.
The reward is being offered by the parents of 16-year-old Nathan Ward Kocmond. The teen suffered a concussion about six weeks before he disappeared, according to media outlets. TV station WCNC reported the concussion led to depression and severe headaches, which may have contributed to his disappearance.
His parents, Jon and Sarah Kocmond, said he left the family’s home on Kennington Court on Monday and missed a Boy Scout meeting. His cell phone is off, police report.
“He's a leader in his Boy Scout troop. He was due to head to his meeting on Monday night,” Jon Kocmond told the Observer’s news partner WBTV.
“He told his sister that he wanted to visit with some of his friends beforehand, and so he left. He never met up with his friends that night and he never went to Boy Scouts. When we realized that later in the evening, we contacted his friends, who knew nothing of this, so we contacted the police.”
The couple told WBTV their son had acted “flat, and down” for weeks after his concussion, but had recently shown signs of recovery.
Charlotte TV station WSOC reported the teen ran away from home about a year ago and was gone for about three hours. His parents told WBTV he may be hiding. He had little money on him and he didn’t pack any bags.
“He deleted his social media. We think he's retreating from any relationships that he’s had,” his father told WBTV. “We don't know why at all.”
Nathan Kocmond is 5-foot-11, with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a green Led Zeppelin shirt, with black and red Adidas shorts.
He drives a silver 2011 Honda CRV, with North Carolina tag PAH-3753, which is also missing. The car has an Auburn sticker and an F3 sticker on the back window.
Anyone who sees or has information about the teen is asked to call 911. Detective K. Childers is lead detective in this case, and his number is 704-336-8339. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
