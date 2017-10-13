Second killing of 2017 reported on Charlotte’s Farmer Street

A Charlotte man who was shot on Farmer Street in the Arbor Glen community near Carolina Golf Club has become the city’s latest homicide.
The victim was identified as 24-year Detavious Springs.
Detectives said it happened Thursday around 3:40 p.m. in 2300 block of Farmer Street in west Charlotte. That’s the same block where another homicide was reported in June, involving 21-year-old Zachary Joseph Finch. The Kentucky University baseball player died of a gunshot wound, allegedly fired by someone who lured him to the area via an online sales app.
Two 15-year-olds were charged in Finch’s death.
In the latest case, a 911 said Springs man had been shot in the abdomen and moved to a nearby apartment in the 1700 block of West Boulevard.
Medic took him to Carolina’s Medical Center where he died during surgery.
The initial investigation has revealed that the victim and witness were located near the intersection of Farmer Street at Romare Bearden Drive when the shooting occurred. Homicide detectives are currently interviewing witnesses to determine the details surrounding the incident.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers mobile app website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/
