NC police department decides to stop shaving for a month

The Gastonia Police Department outside Charlotte has decided to go bushy during November, with a no-shave policy for the month.
Officers participating in “No-Shave November” are doing so to benefit Special Olympics NC. Officers donate $40 to SONC to participate and are provided a flier about the campaign that they can give to anyone asking about their growing facial hair.
“For many of us, it’s been years since we’ve been able to grow a beard,” said Sgt. Scott Norton, chairman of department’s Special Olympics fund-raising committee. “It’s a fun opportunity and it’s for a great cause.”
The mission of SONC is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities
To donate to SONC in honor of the Gastonia Police Department may do so online at http://sonc.net/give/.
