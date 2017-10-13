Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s farewell gift from Talladega brings tears to his wife

Dale Earnhardt Jr. prepares to take a spin around Talladega Superspeedway on Friday in the Chevy Monte Carlo that his dad drove on his way to his first championship. The speedway gave the car to Earnhardt as a farewell gift as Earnhardt retires at the end of the season. The gift was given on behalf of the International Motorports Hall of Fame and the state of Alabama. Talladega Superspeedway