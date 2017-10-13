Dale Earnhardt Jr. prepares to take a spin around Talladega Superspeedway on Friday in the Chevy Monte Carlo that his dad drove on his way to his first championship. The speedway gave the car to Earnhardt as a farewell gift as Earnhardt retires at the end of the season. The gift was given on behalf of the International Motorports Hall of Fame and the state of Alabama.
Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s farewell gift from Talladega brings tears to his wife

By Joe Marusak

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

October 13, 2017 9:57 PM

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s farewell gift from Talladega Superspeedway on Friday brought a big smile to the retiring driver and joyful tears to his wife, Amy.

The speedway gave Dale Jr. the Chevy Monte Carlo that his dad drove on his way to his first championship. The gift was given on behalf of the International Motorsports Hall of Fame and the state of Alabama.

Earnhardt then drove the car around the speedway, but not before drawing laughs by asking, “Brakes working?”

“What a beauty,” he tweeted later. “@AmyEarnhardt says it’s parking in our garage.”

“This has me in full on ugly cry tears,” Amy Earnhardt tweeted. “What an awesome gift!”

“Gotta thank Talladega and the state of Alabama,” Dale Jr. said. “They’ve been really good to me. Hopefully we can get them a win.”

“Thank you for everything, @DaleJr.#Alabama500#Appreci88ion,” the speedway tweeted.

Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak

