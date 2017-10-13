Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s farewell gift from Talladega brings tears to his wife

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s farewell gift from Talladega Superspeedway on Friday brought a big smile to the retiring driver and joyful tears to his wife, Amy.
The speedway gave Dale Jr. the Chevy Monte Carlo that his dad drove on his way to his first championship. The gift was given on behalf of the International Motorsports Hall of Fame and the state of Alabama.
This Chevy Monte Carlo that Dale Sr. drove on his way to his 1st championship is now on permanent loan to @DaleJr. #Appreci88ion pic.twitter.com/prHIeVRPaG— TalladegaSuperspdwy (@TalladegaSuperS) October 13, 2017
Earnhardt then drove the car around the speedway, but not before drawing laughs by asking, “Brakes working?”
“What a beauty,” he tweeted later. “@AmyEarnhardt says it’s parking in our garage.”
“This has me in full on ugly cry tears,” Amy Earnhardt tweeted. “What an awesome gift!”
This has me in full on ugly cry tears. What an awesome gift! @TalladegaSuperS pic.twitter.com/ni1yFxHrOs— Amy Earnhardt (@AmyEarnhardt) October 13, 2017
“Gotta thank Talladega and the state of Alabama,” Dale Jr. said. “They’ve been really good to me. Hopefully we can get them a win.”
“Thank you for everything, @DaleJr.#Alabama500#Appreci88ion,” the speedway tweeted.
"Some places you feel almost like you're at home... And this is one of 'em."— TalladegaSuperspdwy (@TalladegaSuperS) October 9, 2017
Thank you for everything, @DaleJr.#Alabama500 #Appreci88ion pic.twitter.com/uHUFcqiYkA
