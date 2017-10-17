NC pastor orders removal of boy’s grave marker in financial squabble with parents

More Videos 2:36 NC boy's gravestone repossessed by minister after family didn't pay the full bill Pause 2:26 Yellow Anaconda doesn't stand a chance against this Florida police detective 2:33 Why you shouldn't kill snakes 2:57 Snake bites, and sightings of slithering reptiles increase in 2017 0:26 NC man decapitates mating copperhead snakes with machete 3:08 Quail Hollow woman hospitalized for 12 hours after copperhead bite 1:25 'Kneel-In' outside Bank of America Stadium 0:41 CMPD deputy chief fields questions on unsolved homicide 0:31 Spectrum to drop BET, CMT, MTV, Nickelodeon and Comedy Central? 0:59 Panthers Greg Olsen missing camaraderie with teammates Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

NC boy's gravestone repossessed by minister after family didn't pay the full bill A 5-year-old Hickory boy who died of juvenile leukemia last year has had his grave marker repossessed in a financial tug-of-war between his parents and a monument company that made it. The boy, Jake Leatherman, made news last year when two dozen NASCAR personnel showed up at his November funeral, including Joey Logano, Matt DiBenedetto, and Ryan Ellis. Some of the attendees served as pallbearers, reported media outlets. The boy never got a chance to go to a NASCAR race, but was a devoted fan of the sport, and idolized legendary NASCAR driver Richard Petty. A 5-year-old Hickory boy who died of juvenile leukemia last year has had his grave marker repossessed in a financial tug-of-war between his parents and a monument company that made it. The boy, Jake Leatherman, made news last year when two dozen NASCAR personnel showed up at his November funeral, including Joey Logano, Matt DiBenedetto, and Ryan Ellis. Some of the attendees served as pallbearers, reported media outlets. The boy never got a chance to go to a NASCAR race, but was a devoted fan of the sport, and idolized legendary NASCAR driver Richard Petty. WBTV

A 5-year-old Hickory boy who died of juvenile leukemia last year has had his grave marker repossessed in a financial tug-of-war between his parents and a monument company that made it. The boy, Jake Leatherman, made news last year when two dozen NASCAR personnel showed up at his November funeral, including Joey Logano, Matt DiBenedetto, and Ryan Ellis. Some of the attendees served as pallbearers, reported media outlets. The boy never got a chance to go to a NASCAR race, but was a devoted fan of the sport, and idolized legendary NASCAR driver Richard Petty. WBTV