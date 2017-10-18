Nick Brown, 13, blows to his woolly worm to encourage him to climb the string during the races at the Wooley Worm Festival in Banner Elk, NC.
Nick Brown, 13, blows to his woolly worm to encourage him to climb the string during the races at the Wooley Worm Festival in Banner Elk, NC. GAYLE SHOMER Charlotte Observer

Woolly worms predicting winter weather? It’s gospel in one NC mountain town.

By Mark Price

October 18, 2017 10:13 AM

The idea that a worm can predict the weather is no sillier than believing a groundhog can do it.

So on Oct. 21, the North Carolina mountain town of Banner Elk is having its 40th annual Woolly Worm Festival, which is a competition to see which of the town’s countless worms will be singled out to predict the severity of the state’s upcoming winter. Banner Elk is about two and a half hours northwest of Charlotte.

This is a wooly worm named “Billy” who raced in a festival several years ago.
ROBERT LAHSER Charlotte Observer

The Woolly Worm Festival has been dubbed one of America’s “small, hidden and bizarre festivals” by the American Festival Project, a survey financed by National Geographic.

More than 16,000 people attended and 1,000 worms competed last year.

North Carolinians take this seriously.

At least two other woolly worm festivals are held in the country each year, one Kentucky and one Pennsylvania.

The Banner Elk competition is a series of hard-fought worm races, with the worms slithering up a three-foot long string.

“There is no other experience in life that can produce the absurd euphoria that comes from cheering for a caterpillar to climb a string,” according to a statement from the festival. “It is so indisputably ridiculous that it is completely liberating!”

The American Festival Project said the ridiculousness includes the selling of worms, and a tradition of people trying to warm up the worms before each race. “Some contestants try blowing on the worm, or clapping behind it to speed them up,” reported the project.

The races begin around 9:30 a.m. Saturday and each heat consists of 25 worms, all of which have names like Chuck Norris, Captain Worm and Rumplewormskin. The races last until a grand final around 4 p.m., when one exhausted worm is declared triumphant.

Luke Watkins,9, from Jacksonville, Florida, blows some warm air on his woolly worm as he worked to get it to go faster during the 26th annual Woolly Worm Festival in Banner Elk, N.C.
PATRICK SCHNEIDER

So how does a worm predict the weather?

In the case of groundhog weather prediction, it’s all about whether or not the animal sees its shadow on Feb. 2.

With the Woolly Bear Caterpillar, it’s about body segments. The worm has 13 segments, each believed to correspond to a week in winter. If a segment is light brown, that means the week will be mild. If a segment is black, that means a harsh, cold week.

The winning worm owner gets $1,000 and the worm “wins a trophy and bragging rights,” festival organizers said.

For details, visit www.woollyworm.com/ or call the Avery County Chamber at 828-898-5605.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

