These glasses cost $10,000, but an NC couple hopes they’ll help their son see.

A North Carolina couple is trying to raise money so their 9-year-old son, who they say has an extremely rare eye condition, can finally see with perfect vision.

Kash Pressley was born with ocular albinism, an eye condition that reduces the coloring of the iris and retina. The condition, which is incurable, affects one in 60,000 men and boys, according to the National Institutes of Health. People with the condition have impaired sharpness of vision, and often deal with involuntary eye movement, sensitivity to light and a lack of depth perception, among other issues, according to the institute.

“If he’s going down a hill, he thinks it’s flat – and it’s hard to understand if you have normal vision – and if he’s walking up a hill, he’ll walk right into it,” Lisa Pressley, Kash’s mother, told the McDowell News. “It’s strange.”

The family from Marion, N.C. — a town about 95 miles northwest of Charlotte — hopes they’ve found a solution to help Kash’s vision. They’ve been in touch with eSight, a company that has developed a pair of electronic glasses that they said allows the legally blind to see.

With the glasses, people who are legally blind “can enjoy mobility and independence as they engage in virtually all activities of daily living,” according to the company’s website.

Kash has tried the glasses on and said he could see much better, the McDowell News reported.

There’s just one problem: The glasses cost $10,000.

Tracy Brantley, Kash’s aunt, started a GoFundMe page to help the family raise money for the glasses. By Wednesday, the page had received more than $7,200, inching closer to the $10,000 goal.

“We are very close to the goal and have faith that we will get there soon to make Kash and his parents dreams come true,” Brantley wrote on the page.

If the family raises more money than needed, the excess money will go toward another child who needs the glasses, Brantley said. They’re hoping to get the glasses as soon as possible.

“Kash is so excited to soon be getting his eSight glasses!” Brantley said.