NC prison leaders ‘lost control,’ says lawmaker after inmates kill two employees

More Videos

Drone footage shows winter wonderland in east Charlotte 1:48

Drone footage shows winter wonderland in east Charlotte

Pause
One of the most famous shipwrecks, treasure may have been found off NC coast. Here is the evidence. 2:30

One of the most famous shipwrecks, treasure may have been found off NC coast. Here is the evidence.

The Women's March in Charlotte. How it came to be, and where it's going. 2:26

The Women's March in Charlotte. How it came to be, and where it's going.

Local fighter featured on card for UFC Fight Night 2:37

Local fighter featured on card for UFC Fight Night

First Look at World War II Shipwrecks Off NC Coast 2:03

First Look at World War II Shipwrecks Off NC Coast

Dive on the Condor, a Civil War blockade runner shipwreck 2:07

Dive on the Condor, a Civil War blockade runner shipwreck

Charlotte’s first homicide of 2018 an example of strangulation as a risk factor, police say 2:50

Charlotte’s first homicide of 2018 an example of strangulation as a risk factor, police say

This video is how Charlotte pitched itself to Amazon and came up short 5:31

This video is how Charlotte pitched itself to Amazon and came up short

Video gives glimpse into the Triangle's pitch to Amazon 2:08

Video gives glimpse into the Triangle's pitch to Amazon

The Nature Boy Ric Flair on his 'woo' 0:44

The Nature Boy Ric Flair on his "woo"

  • ​'We have a mass casualty incident.' First responders on deaths of 2 NC prison workers.

    Four prison employees were killed during an attempted escape at Pasquotank Correctional Institution in Elizabeth City, N.C.

Four prison employees were killed during an attempted escape at Pasquotank Correctional Institution in Elizabeth City, N.C. Video: William F. West/The Daily Advance ​Audio: Provided by Broadcastify​
Four prison employees were killed during an attempted escape at Pasquotank Correctional Institution in Elizabeth City, N.C. Video: William F. West/The Daily Advance ​Audio: Provided by Broadcastify​

Local

NC prison leaders ‘lost control,’ says lawmaker after inmates kill two employees

By Gavin Off

goff@charlotteobserver.com

October 18, 2017 01:27 PM

Following the recent deaths of two prison employees in his district and another from his hometown, Rep. Bob Steinburg is asking lawmakers to create a reform commission to investigate problems within the North Carolina prison system.

“I think they (state prison leaders) lost control,” said Steinburg, a Republican from Edenton. “Obviously, there is something wrong.”

Steinburg’s announcement comes less than a week after inmates killed two prison employees at Pasquotank Correctional Institution in eastern North Carolina.

Correctional officer Justin Smith, 35, and Correction Enterprises manager Veronica Darden, 50, were killed Oct. 12, when four inmates tried to escape from the prison’s sewing plant.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ten other employees were hurt in the failed escape, which saw inmates wielding hammers and scissors, according to a prison worker who called 911. Two employees remain at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in Virginia.

In April, an inmate is accused of killing Sgt. Meggan Callahan, 29, at Bertie Correctional Institution. Craig Wissink, who is charged with first-degree murder in Callahan’s death, set a fire and then beat Callahan with a fire extinguisher that she’d brought to douse the flames, authorities said.

“I was hoping that her death would serve as a catalyst for prison reform,” Steinburg said. “But I didn’t think I would be up on the House floor six months later talking about the same thing...I really do believe that this may finally be the watershed moment.”

Steinburg said he plans to discuss forming the commission with House Speaker Tim Moore on Friday – after Steinburg meets with several current and former department employees. The employees, Steinburg said, will discuss their concerns about N.C. prisons and how lawmakers could fix the problems.

If the commission is formed, Steinburg said he hopes it begins to meet before legislators return to Raleigh in January. He also hopes that the commission is given subpoena power – a tool that could ensure lawmakers receive information from prison workers who may otherwise be reluctant to talk because they fear retaliation.

One area lawmakers may investigate is department management, Steinburg said.

Other areas include officer training, pay, life insurance and safety.

But commission’s exact goal remains unclear.

“There could be modest reforms and tweaks to correct the system to massive reforms,” Steinburg said, adding “We cannot let this go away.”

Gavin Off: 704-358-6038

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Drone footage shows winter wonderland in east Charlotte 1:48

Drone footage shows winter wonderland in east Charlotte

Pause
One of the most famous shipwrecks, treasure may have been found off NC coast. Here is the evidence. 2:30

One of the most famous shipwrecks, treasure may have been found off NC coast. Here is the evidence.

The Women's March in Charlotte. How it came to be, and where it's going. 2:26

The Women's March in Charlotte. How it came to be, and where it's going.

Local fighter featured on card for UFC Fight Night 2:37

Local fighter featured on card for UFC Fight Night

First Look at World War II Shipwrecks Off NC Coast 2:03

First Look at World War II Shipwrecks Off NC Coast

Dive on the Condor, a Civil War blockade runner shipwreck 2:07

Dive on the Condor, a Civil War blockade runner shipwreck

Charlotte’s first homicide of 2018 an example of strangulation as a risk factor, police say 2:50

Charlotte’s first homicide of 2018 an example of strangulation as a risk factor, police say

This video is how Charlotte pitched itself to Amazon and came up short 5:31

This video is how Charlotte pitched itself to Amazon and came up short

Video gives glimpse into the Triangle's pitch to Amazon 2:08

Video gives glimpse into the Triangle's pitch to Amazon

The Nature Boy Ric Flair on his 'woo' 0:44

The Nature Boy Ric Flair on his "woo"

  • Drone footage shows winter wonderland in east Charlotte

    McAlpine Creek Park became a winter wonderland in east Charlotte, NC following Wednesday's snow storm. Temperatures began to rise and by the weekend Charlotte could see temperatures near 60.

Drone footage shows winter wonderland in east Charlotte

View More Video